EDWARDSVILLEState’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced the felony conviction and sentencing of a Wood River man for his role in a January 2015 shooting. Daniel S. Elledge (d.o.b. 10/13/94) was charged on January 27, 2015 for firing a gun through his apartment door during a standoff with the Wood River Police Department.

State’s Attorney Gibbons commended the work of the Wood River Police Department and his prosecutors for a successful resolution to the case, “I am happy to see this dangerous person taken off the streets and put behind bars where he belongs.”

On January 11th, 2015, the Wood River Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Action around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a possible domestic battery. Upon arrival, the victim stated her son, Elledge, had battered her and was locked inside the upstairs apartment with a gun.

Officers attempted to make verbal contact with Elledge; however, several minutes into the standoff Elledge shouted at officers and fired a shot through the apartment door. Fortunately, no one was injured. Elledge exited the apartment shortly after, and was taken into custody at an area hospital for treatment.

Elledge was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury in February 2015, and pleaded guilty today to one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class X Felony. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence. Assistant State’s Attorney Rachelle Crowe handled today’s plea.

