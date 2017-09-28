EAST ST. LOUIS - Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that Kayln Valdez was sentenced on September 28, 2017, to 108 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Valdez pled guilty on June 14, 2017. At his change of plea hearing, Valdez admitted possessing two kilograms of methamphetamine in Jerseyville on June 18, 2016. A co- defendant of Valdez, Mark E. Wilson, was sentenced on September 7, 2017, to a term of 97 months in prison for the same offenses.

The investigation which resulted in Valdez’s arrest and conviction was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.