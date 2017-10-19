EAST ST. LOUIS - Michael S. Putman, 51, of Fairview Heights, was sentenced on October 18, 2017, to 77 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for robbing the Regions Bank in Collinsville, Illinois, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced today.

After serving this federal sentence, Putman will serve an additional sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections for burglarizing the China King restaurant in Fairview Heights in January of 2017.

Putman had previously pled guilty to the February 10, 2017 robbery of the Regions Bank at #1 Eastport Plaza in Collinsville, Illinois. When officers attempted to pursue Putman after the bank robbery, a high-speed chase ensued through East St. Louis, wherein Putman finally crashed his vehicle and was apprehended near the entrance to the Eads Bridge.

The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the Collinsville Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshal Service. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James G. Piper, Jr.

