ALTON - A man brandishing what Farm Fresh in Fosterburg Manager Mike Patel described "a handgun” entered the convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Patel said Madison County Sheriff’s Department immediately responded and started investigating the case. The investigation continues this morning. The Farm Fresh in Fosterburg is located at 3201 Fosterburg Road in Alton.

Patel described the male suspect as wearing a hood, a black mask, loose pants and was tall in size.

Patel said anytime something like this happens, it is “scary” and he hopes law enforcement is able to apprehend the man in quick fashion. He commended his person on duty and how the situation was handled. He added he was not there at the time the incident occurred.

The manager encouraged anyone with information to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department investigations at 618-692-0871 or any other local law enforcement authorities.

