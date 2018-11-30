ALTON - A man robbed the Casey's on Washington Avenue in Alton late Friday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Officer Emily Hejna said Saturday morning that the department is investigating the report of an armed robbery last night at the Casey's on Washington, but aren't going to be releasing any more at the moment.

Scanner traffic said the man was armed with a large handgun. The person was described as wearing dark clothing, then quickly fled from the robbery on foot toward Salu Park.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.