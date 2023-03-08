EDWARDSVILLE - After a guilty plea arrangement, Jacob M. Sitze, 31, of Bethalto, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to Aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol level of .98 or more resulting in a death, a Class 2 felony.

The Sitze crash resulted in the death of a Godfrey woman, Megan L. Labrenz, 39, on Nov. 6, 2020.

Brian Brueggeman, a spokesperson for the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office recapped what happened in the plea and sentencing process for Sitze:

“The defendant had no criminal history - it would have been taken into consideration had a judge imposed a sentence.”

“The entire plea was vetted and coordinated with the victim’s family and the attorney who represented the victim’s family.”

“The two dismissed counts were alternate ways of charging the same offense.”

“The credit for time served was one day.”

The accident that involved Sitze occurred in the 6600 block of Godfrey Road in front of Walmart. At the time, the decedent was leaving the Godfrey Walmart parking lot and turning left in accordance with the traffic control device at the intersection.

While attempting to turn northbound, she was struck by Sitze's vehicle traveling southbound on Godfrey Road. The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction team assisted in this investigation.

