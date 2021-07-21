

EAST ST. LOUIS – Lamondra Beckley, 43, of St. Louis, entered a guilty plea today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Beckley has been under federal indictment since April 6, 2021.

As part of his guilty plea, Beckley admitted that on March 11, 2021, he possessed approximately 114 grams of methamphetamine, which he intended to sell to a customer at a gas station in Fairview Heights, before being arrested by DEA agents. At the time of his arrest, Beckley also possessed a Taurus Model 709 Slim handgun. Beckley has a prior felony conviction that prohibits him from lawfully possessing a firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. November 10, 2021, in East St. Louis. Under federal law, Beckley faces at least five years imprisonment. United States District Judge David W. Dugan will determine any sentence after considering the federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Beckley is one of two co-defendants named in the indictment. The other man – Deandre Young, 42, of St. Louis – is charged with aiding and abetting Beckley in the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and with possessing a Beretta Model .25 Panther handgun in furtherance of the offense.

Young’s trial is scheduled for October 4.

The case against Beckley and Young is being investigated by the DEA in Fairview Heights. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak is prosecuting the case.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment is merely a formal charge, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

