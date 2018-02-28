COTTAGE HILLS - A man with an extensive experience as a chef in the restaurant business is about to re-open in the previous Frank’s Restaurant location at 132 W. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills. The business is projected to open the first of April.

Frank's Restaurant is now located at 102 E. Center Drive, Alton.

Nexhat Dullovi, previously a chef for 18 years at the popular Olympia Kebob House and Taverna in St. Louis, plans to open the business in Cottage Hills and he is filled with excitement.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The work inside is all done,” he said of the structure where Frank’s was located. “We have done a bunch of work inside with the kitchen and carpets. We are going to hire about 10 people, which will include cooks, dish washers, and waitresses. I have never owned a restaurant and I have been working for a very long time. I am excited to serve the people of the area.”

Dullovi said he has been searching for a place to start a restaurant in the Alton area for quite some time and when this opportunity popped up, he took advantage of it.

Dullovi is going to serve a variety of Greek/Mediterranean and American food on his menu, so it will differ from what Frank’s used to serve. He said Frank’s closed about a month ago.

The American portion of the menu will include hamburgers, steaks, chicken and more, and the Greek/Mediterranean part will have Greek salads, spinach pies, stuffed peppers, Saganaki Fleming Cheese and also much more.

More information about the new restaurant’s menu will be published when the restaurant opens.

More like this: