



GRANITE CITY - A man with a history of “brazenly dangerous” criminal acts has been ordered to remain in custody following a “vehicular invasion,” the latest in a series of offenses outlined in Madison County court documents.



Steven L. Stratton, 42, of Madison, was charged with vehicular invasion, a Class 1 felony. On Aug. 17, 2024, Stratton allegedly entered an individual’s Chevrolet Silverado truck “by force” while the vehicle was still occupied.



According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Stratton approached the victim in their truck and “attempted to force down the glass of a partially open window,” partially entering the truck’s interior.



“Defendant stated that ‘this is my truck now,’ and the victim accelerated and fled. Officers located the defendant nearby and the victim identified him in a [line] up.”



Article continues after sponsor message

A Detention Order was later filed upholding the state’s petition to keep Stratton detained, adding that he was also identified on camera “attempting to gain entry to a victim’s home and garage while the victims were home, and [he] fled after being confronted.”



“These two acts are brazenly dangerous and reflect Defendant's lack of inhibition in threatening members of the public,” the Detention Order states, arguing no set of conditions other than detainment could mitigate the threat Stratton poses to the public.



At the time of both incidents, Stratton was out on parole from a 2022 Madison County felony case and was already facing charges on another pending burglary case from earlier this year.



Stratton has an extensive list of prior charges in his criminal history, including several counts of domestic battery, driving under the influence, drug-related offenses, criminal property damage, and many more.



The latest case against Stratton was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.



The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



More like this: