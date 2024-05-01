CLAYTON, MO. - A man who had been on the top 10 most wanted for Madison County Sheriff's Office for quite some time was apprehended on April 23, 2024, in Clayton, Mo., by the U.S. Marshals.

Madison County Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido announced the arrest on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Pulido said Nicolas P. Rodgers, 31, is now in custody at the Madison County Jail after his arrest by U.S. Marshals. Rodgers was wanted for an outstanding warrant for Child Pornography - Victim Under 13.

Pulido said several weeks prior to Rodgers' apprehension, someone from the community provided information on Rodgers' possible whereabouts.

"A deputy followed up on this information which created additional leads," Pulido said. "Eventually, information led to the apprehension of Rodgers in Clayton, Missouri.

The most wanted in Madison County information can be viewed on the Madison County Sheriff's Office app.

