ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued “At Large” charges on suspect Julian Jones Sr., 48 years of age, of the 2400 block of Princess Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, 63136, for Statutory Rape Second Degree.

A photo of Jones is attached. Jones is not currently in custody.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant is forty-eight years old. The victim was under the age of seventeen when she and the defendant engaged in sexual activity.

The victim got pregnant as a result and had a child. Police obtained a search warrant for DNA from the victim and defendant. Paternity testing indicates that the defendant is the father of the child.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

