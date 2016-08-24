(Photo by Kris Trgovich)

(Photo by Kris Trgovich)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GLEN CARBON - A tractor-trailer driver hauling a trailer full of sand died Wednesday morning in a tragic crash near Mile Post 10, between Illinois Routes 157 and 159 on Interstate 270.

Illinois State Police District 11 Master Sgt. Jeff Snyder said his group received the call about the accident about 9:11 a.m. Wednesday.

“What we know so far is the man was driving a tractor-trailer pulling a dump trailer full of sand and he crossed the median. He then crossed the eastbound lanes on Interstate 270 and struck a tree and the tractor-trailer caught fire. The occupant of the semi was killed.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Snyder said no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

“It is good he didn’t strike anybody else in the accident,” Snyder said.

Snyder added that Illinois State Police was at the scene of the accident investigating this morning.

The ISP spokesperson added that the eastbound lanes of I-270 remained closed as of 11 a.m. He said he was uncertain when the lanes near the accident would reopen.

(Photo by Kris Trgovich)

More like this:

Sep 9, 2024 - Motorcyclist Dies in Crash With Tractor-Trailer On I-55 In East St. Louis, Driver Identified

Aug 18, 2024 - State Police Investigate Fatal I-70 Accident in Madison County

Aug 3, 2024 - Cyclist Hit by Vehicle on Route 111 in Pontoon Beach

Sep 3, 2024 - Fatal Semi-Truck Collision Shuts Down Illinois 159 Near North Deer Park Drive

Aug 5, 2024 - Tragic Night: Three Dead in Pontoon Beach Crashes

 