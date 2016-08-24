GLEN CARBON - A tractor-trailer driver hauling a trailer full of sand died Wednesday morning in a tragic crash near Mile Post 10, between Illinois Routes 157 and 159 on Interstate 270.

Illinois State Police District 11 Master Sgt. Jeff Snyder said his group received the call about the accident about 9:11 a.m. Wednesday.

“What we know so far is the man was driving a tractor-trailer pulling a dump trailer full of sand and he crossed the median. He then crossed the eastbound lanes on Interstate 270 and struck a tree and the tractor-trailer caught fire. The occupant of the semi was killed.”

Snyder said no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

“It is good he didn’t strike anybody else in the accident,” Snyder said.

Snyder added that Illinois State Police was at the scene of the accident investigating this morning.

The ISP spokesperson added that the eastbound lanes of I-270 remained closed as of 11 a.m. He said he was uncertain when the lanes near the accident would reopen.

