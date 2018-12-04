CONTENT DIRECTOR'S NOTE: Riverbender.com reporter Cory Davenport is at the Clark Bridge at the moment as law enforcement officers attempt to talk down a man sitting outside the bridge.

ALTON - A man is perched in the center of the Clark Bridge on the northbound lane in Alton as of 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a black stocking cap conversing with several officers.

The situation is alarming because the man is sitting on the outside of the Clark Bridge at dangerous heights. Everything appears calm, but it is noteworthy that the man is sitting on outside of the bridge, smoking a cigarette.

Traffic is not presently blocked. Alton Fire Department has called the Marine 1 boat to the scene.

The Suicide Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255 for anyone who might ever face similar circumstances.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

