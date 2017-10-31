ALTON - A man was injured in a bicycle accident about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Seminary.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said from the report, the bicyclist, Jeffrey V. Demond, was coming off a side road on Seminary and a vehicle traveling southbound hit him when it was just getting dark that day.

Demond was immediately transported to Alton Memorial Hospital, then to a St. Louis area hospital after the incident and was seriously injured.

Chief Simmons said the report said the bicyclist was wearing dark colored clothing.

The chief also urged motorists to be cognizant of the possibility of bicyclists out on the roads at that time of day and exhibit caution. The chief advises anyone riding bicycles at that time of day to have on reflective clothing and lights on their bike and to stay in well lit areas.

