GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Godfrey Fire Protection members and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to a serious single-vehicle traffic crash at 1:23 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, in the 8800 block of Godfrey Road.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said it was determined that a Ford Mustang driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway and struck a parking block, then rolled several times. When first responders arrived at the scene, the man involved was found away from the vehicle, sitting and conscious with leg injuries. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital from the scene.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer also confirmed the man was airlifted.

The 8800 Godfrey Road location is closest to the intersection with Davis Lane, Capt. Dimitroff said.

