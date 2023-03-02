Man In Custody And Charged After "Execution-Style Shooting" In Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - An execution-style shooting of a man who appeared homeless and apparently "begged for his life" in Downtown St. Louis has attracted national attention. Meanwhile, a suspect has been apprehended and charged in the case.

The shooting was captured on camera by witnesses in downtown St. Louis and has gone viral throughout the country.

Police have arrested suspect Deshawn Thomas, 23, and he faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police identified the deceased victim as David Saldana. Police indicated has stated the man appeared to be homeless.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, outside of 710 North Tucker Boulevard near Lucas Avenue in front of the Globe Building. Police said there was an altercation outside of the Shell gas station across the street before the shooting.