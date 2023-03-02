Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up

Man In Custody And Charged After "Execution-Style Shooting" In Downtown St. Louis

Dan Brannan
Dan Brannan, Content Director
March 2, 2023 11:10 AM March 2, 2023 12:03 PM
Listen to the story

ST. LOUIS - An execution-style shooting of a man who appeared homeless and apparently "begged for his life" in Downtown St. Louis has attracted national attention. Meanwhile, a suspect has been apprehended and charged in the case.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Deshawn ThomasThe shooting was captured on camera by witnesses in downtown St. Louis and has gone viral throughout the country.

Police have arrested suspect Deshawn Thomas, 23, and he faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police identified the deceased victim as David Saldana. Police indicated has stated the man appeared to be homeless.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, outside of 710 North Tucker Boulevard near Lucas Avenue in front of the Globe Building. Police said there was an altercation outside of the Shell gas station across the street before the shooting.

A St. Louis city spokesperson issued this statement in response to some of those public concerns after the shooting:

“Through a collaboration of the Building Division, SLMPD, and the Law Department, the City works to hold nuisance property owners accountable. The Problem Properties Team meets regularly with the owner of the Shell gas station to review calls for service on the lot. The team has requested on-site security as well as security cameras to which the property owners have complied. We continue to review best security practices, and we are in regular communication with the owner.”

More like this:

Nov 8, 2023 - Alton Police Investigates Fatal Shooting On Seventh Street

Oct 23, 2023 - Victim Identified As 18-Year-Old Man In Velda City, MO., Homicide

4 days ago - Suspect Charged, Arrested In Texas, In Alton Shooting Death

Oct 19, 2023 - ISP Seeks Assistance In Identifying Persons Of Interest In East St. Louis Shooting

Nov 10, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigates Three Homicides

 

Print Version Submit a News Tip

Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
HOME  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2005-2023 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.