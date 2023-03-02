Man In Custody And Charged After "Execution-Style Shooting" In Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - An execution-style shooting of a man who appeared homeless and apparently "begged for his life" in Downtown St. Louis has attracted national attention. Meanwhile, a suspect has been apprehended and charged in the case.
The shooting was captured on camera by witnesses in downtown St. Louis and has gone viral throughout the country.
Police have arrested suspect Deshawn Thomas, 23, and he faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police identified the deceased victim as David Saldana. Police indicated has stated the man appeared to be homeless.
The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, outside of 710 North Tucker Boulevard near Lucas Avenue in front of the Globe Building. Police said there was an altercation outside of the Shell gas station across the street before the shooting.
A St. Louis city spokesperson issued this statement in response to some of those public concerns after the shooting:
“Through a collaboration of the Building Division, SLMPD, and the Law Department, the City works to hold nuisance property owners accountable. The Problem Properties Team meets regularly with the owner of the Shell gas station to review calls for service on the lot. The team has requested on-site security as well as security cameras to which the property owners have complied. We continue to review best security practices, and we are in regular communication with the owner.”