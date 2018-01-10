GODFREY - One man is in custody after being charged with three felonies following what police described as a "scary situation" involving an infant and a woman in Godfrey Monday, Jan. 8.

Joshua L. Sullivan, 24, of Surrey Court in Godfrey, is accused of approaching a woman from that neighborhood Monday evening, implying he had a gun and taking her wallet before entering her vehicle where her infant was. Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to apprehend Sullivan after police stopped the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint provided to Riverbender.com by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call of a robbery in progress at around 11:09 p.m. last Monday. Witnesses saw a man drag a woman into a vehicle, which left southbound on Surrey Court.

Deputies located and stopped the vehicle on W. Homer Adams Parkway and detained Sullivan. The woman told police Sullivan approached her vehicle as she arrived home and said, "I don't want to have to shoot you, give me everything you have."

After giving the man her wallet, the suspect saw it was empty, and the woman feared for her safety and the safety of the child in the car. The suspect then told the woman to ask someone for money or go to an ATM, and again inferred he had a gun and said he would "shoot up her apartment."

The victim agreed to take Sullivan to an ATM to get money, which is when police were able to stop the car and apprehend Sullivan.

Sullivan was charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 Felony, and two counts of unlawful restraint, both Class 4 Felonies.

Dixon said Sullivan is in custody and is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. The victim of the incident did not suffer injuries as a result of the ordeal, and Dixon said the victim had no previous relationship with Sullivan, and did not know the man.

