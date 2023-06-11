ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road which resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as Christopher Gall, 48 years of age, of the 12300 block of Lakepoint Drive in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

On June 10, 2023, at 1:57 PM, police officers from the City of Berkeley Police Department responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The male was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

City of Berkeley Police requested St. Louis County Police detectives assume responsibility for the investigation.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a suspect attempted to rob the male victim. The victim and suspect became involved in an altercation and the suspect shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene in a motor vehicle on North Hanley Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

