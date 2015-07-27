The Alton Fire Department confirmed there was a fatal accident along Highway 140 and east of Powder Mill Road around 9 a.m. today. The area is at the border of Alton and East Alton.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We showed up to the situation and once it was confirmed he was deceased we left the scene,” Alton Fire Department Chief Bernie Sebold said.

A Madison County Coroner’s release about the accident will be coming soon, the office said this afternoon.