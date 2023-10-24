ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Joseph Blalock, 31 years of age, of the 6100 block of Alabama in St. Louis, Missouri 63111, for one count of Knowingly Burning or Exploding. A booking photo of Blalock is attached. Blalock is being held on $50,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant is on video on Thursday, October 12, 2023 stacking up trash and wood pallets behind Floor & Decor in South County. Defendant is then on video on October 14, 2023, throwing an item onto the pile, which results in a fire. The fire burns a fence owned by Floor & Decor. Defendant is also on video at a nearby gas station smoking a cigarette less than 10 minutes before the fire was started and he admits that it is him in the video.

St. Louis County Police from the South County Precinct are leading this investigation.

If you have information, please contact St. Louis County Police detectives at 314-615-5400. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

