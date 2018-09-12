Alton first responders are happy to see a man safe and conscious off the road after an incident Wednesday morning on Broadway. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

ALTON - A man had an apparent seizure at Broadway and Vine in Alton and collapsed in the middle of the road Wednesday morning, creating a brief scare.

Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded rapidly and rescued the man, getting him where he was conscious and off the road. Traffic was briefly blocked, while the man was treated to keep him safe. The Alton Fire Department said the man was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

