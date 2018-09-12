Man has apparent seizure and collapses in roadway, police and fire rescue him Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - A man had an apparent seizure at Broadway and Vine in Alton and collapsed in the middle of the road Wednesday morning, creating a brief scare. Article continues after sponsor message Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded rapidly and rescued the man, getting him where he was conscious and off the road. Traffic was briefly blocked, while the man was treated to keep him safe. The Alton Fire Department said the man was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Bryce Griffin, Blog Talk, Mueller Furniture, and More!