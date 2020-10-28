ST. LOUIS - The law firm Brown and Brown Law Firm has issued a statement with an explanation about Charles “Ed” Brown’s death on Monday afternoon.

St. Louis Police said Ed Brown leaped to his death from the 11th-floor balcony at the Brown and Brown law office at 1 Memorial Drive in St. Louis on Monday afternoon. Ed and his brother, Dan, formed the Brown and Brown Law Firm in 1993.

Article continues after sponsor message

David S. Shulman issued the following from the firm: “Ed had made a request that if anyone asks why he committed suicide, the answer is he was sick and dying (not COVID-19 related). As I mentioned yesterday, we continue to request the privacy of the family is respected during this difficult time.”

Ed Brown’s grandmother lived in the Middletown Alton area for years and he was a frequent visitor. Ed has many relatives on the Metro East Illinois side, a prominent Alton attorney said Tuesday. Ed was most known over the years for his eye patch on TV commercials for the St. Louis personal injury and criminal defense law firm.

More like this: