ALTON – Charges have been filed in regards to a Friday evening police chase, which involved at least the Alton and Wood River Police Departments.

Derek A. Scroggins, 40, has been charged with nine felony counts at the conclusion of that May 11 chase. That list of charges was provided to Riverbender.com by the Alton Police Department and include an enhanced charged of armed violence, making it a Class X Felony with possible 15-30 years in prison. He is accused of having a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in his possession alongside more than 30 grams, but less than 500 grams of cannabis. He was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 Felony, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 Felony in relation to that weapon. His felony charge was “sex offender in a public park” on March 26, 2016, in Richland County, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Scroggins was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 Felony, because police allege he had more than 30 grams, but less than 500 grams of a substance containing cannabis. He was also charged with additional drug charges, both Class 4 Felonies, for allegedly possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin and less than 15 grams of a substance containing LSD. An additional charge was unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony, for allegedly possessing less than five grams of that drug.

Outside the drug and gun charges, Scroggins was also charged with crimes against police officers. He received a charge of aggravated assault, a Class 4 Felony, for allegedly assaulting Officer Brady Greene by pointing a firearm at him.

The ninth, and final, count against Scroggins was aggravated fleeing or attempting the elude a police officer, a Class 4 Felony. Police alleged Scroggins took a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier and fled from Alton Police Officer Evan Bailey who attempted a stop. The charges allege Scroggins was somehow able to get that Cavalier to go as many as 21 mph above posted speed limits.

More like this: