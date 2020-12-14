ST. LOUIS - The person found deceased in a St. Louis double shooting has been identified, St. Louis County Police officials said today.

The deceased is positively identified as Marquise Aldridge, 23 years of age, of the 1300 block of Academy Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63113.

On December 11, 2020 at approximately 5:29 PM, police officers from the City of Riverview responded to a call for service of a shooting at an apartment in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The first victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

The City of Riverview Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

