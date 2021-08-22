ALTON -The Alton Police Department was visible Saturday afternoon between Auto Butler and Home Depot in Alton searching for the suspect.

Lt. Jerrett Ford of the Alton Police Department provided this synopsis of what happened on Saturday in Alton:

"Alton Police Department received notification of a traffic crash that occurred on Buckmaster at the intersection with Homer Adams Parkway at approximately 2:39 p.m. Saturday," he said.

"No injuries were reported. The non-at-fault driver fled on foot from the traffic crash. Information from a witness was gathered which helped identify the driver."He is identified as Drake A. Walker (24 years of age male). A search of the area was conducted wherein Walker was located hiding in the ditch between Auto Butler and Home Depot. Walker was taken into custody for an active unlawful possession of a weapon by felon warrant and unlawful possession of a look-a-like substance warrant.

"He was also charged with traffic and misdemeanor offenses including operating an uninsured vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and obstructing a peace officer."

Walker remains in custody at the Alton Jail on the warrants and new charges.