ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On July 30, 2020, at approximately 3:58 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a check the welfare of an individual spotted in the river near the southwest point of Pelican Island in the Mississippi River. Arriving officers, along with St. Louis City Fire Department located a deceased individual in the water. The individual is an adult male.

The investigation remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this:

Aug 15, 2023 - One Victim Identified In Probable Double Homicide On Old Hanley Road In St. Louis County

Sep 29, 2023 - Area Youth Sports Coach Charged with Attempted Enticement of a Child and Sexual Misconduct

2 days ago - Belleville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

Aug 30, 2023 - Man Dies In Lawn Mower Accident

Sep 11, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Probe Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash On Jennings Road

 