ALTON - A man fell from the second floor at Alton Square Mall to the first floor and suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon. The Alton Fire Department members were quickly on the scene to treat the man with Alton Police there to work with traffic.

The man was transported by Alton Fire Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Jemison updated information on Thursday and said alcohol was apparently a factor involved in the man’s fall.

“Witnesses saw the man stumbling to get on the down-elevator at the mall. He leaned over on the edge of the second floor and fell feet first,” Chief Jemison said. “He broke a bilateral fibular and had a femur fracture. He was very lucky to survive because of how far he fell.”

The man's injuries were not life-threatening, the chief said.

More like this: