SOUTH ROXANA - On June 1, 2016, the South Roxana Police Department presented the case to the Madison County States Attorney for review of charges in reference to the shooting which occurred Tuesday on Smith Street.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed a .380- caliber pistol which was seized by the police and believed to be used during the commission of the crime. The gun was reported stolen through the A.T.F. trace. The shooting occurred over an alleged narcotic’s robbery involving the sale of methamphetamine.

The unidentified victim is also on parole and is in stable condition at an area hospital. A review for criminal charges will be sought at a later time for his involvement in this case.

Scott G. Mcreaken, W/M Dob: 12/31/1991 a current parole who was out on a recognizance bond has been charged with: Count I Aggravated Battery with a Firearm CTII Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm CtIII: Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon with a bond set at $150,000. A no bond revocation of bail warrant was issued for Mcreaken as well.

The two females have not been charged related to this incident and have been released from custody. The South Roxana Police Department has notified parole and requested a parole violation warrant be issued for Mcreaken’s arrest as well.

