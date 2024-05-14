JERSEYVILLE - A man from St. Louis was charged in Jersey County with possession of a stolen firearm and two traffic violations, according to recently released court documents.

Marvell W. Whitby, 36, listed as homeless out of St. Louis, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, failure to reduce speed, and improper traffic lane usage.

On May 5, 2024, Whitby allegedly possessed a Taurus 62C 9mm handgun which he knew to be stolen, according to Jersey County court documents.

Whitby faces a Class 2 felony for the firearm charge and two Class P citations for the traffic violations.

Court records indicate Whitby was taken into the custody of the Jersey County Jail until his initial court appearance on May 6, 2024. His preliminary hearing has been set for June 10, 2024 at 9 a.m.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

