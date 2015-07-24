Man faces sexual assault and abuse charges Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed sexual assault and abuse charges today against a Caseyville man. Jeremy H. Embrich (d.o.b. 4/11/1974) was charged today with two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 felony) and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 felony). He is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old female who had been babysitting for him on January 31, 2015, while he was living at a home in Troy. Article continues after sponsor message Following an investigation by the Troy Police Department, with assistance from the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center, the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center, charges were filed today through the Children’s Justice Division within the State's Attorney's Office. Embrich is being held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville on a $1,000,000 bond set by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. Maximum penalty for a Class 1 felony is 4-15 years in prison; maximum for a Class 2 felony is 3-7 years in prison. The 15-month-old male child of Embrich was no longer in his care at the time of his arrest. These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip