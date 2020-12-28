On Saturday, December 26, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Dwight Williams, 30 years of age, of the 2000 block of Northaire Lane in St. Louis, Missouri 63138. Williams is charged with one count of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle First Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Williams is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

The probable cause statement reads: The Defendant was with Praiwan Kesorn, and both men were using fentanyl. At some point Mr. Kesorn became unresponsive. During the morning hours of December 23, 2020, the Defendant drove Mr. Kesorn’s 2017 Hyundai Accent to the Walgreens’ at 2202 Chambers Road, and pushed Mr. Kesorn’s body out into the parking lot. At that time the store was closed, and an employee reported the location of the body when he arrived at work that day.

The Defendant told the Detective that he thought Mr. Kesorn was deceased when he pushed Mr. Kesorn’s body out of the car, and he did not report the location of the body to law enforcement officials. The Defendant disposed of the remaining fentanyl, and continued to drive Mr. Kesorn’s car. On December 25, 2020, the Defendant went to Christian Northeast Hospital asking for Mr. Kesorn, and the police were called. Police located Mr. Kesorn’s car in the hospital parking lot.

The deceased has been positively identified as Praiwan Kesorn, 41 years of age, of the 3900 block of Engler Avenue in St. John, Missouri 63114.

