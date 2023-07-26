EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man is facing a pair of serious domestic battery charges for an incident on July 22, 2023.

James E. Smith, 49, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2) and one count of Domestic Battery - Second Subsequent Offense (Class 4).

The first count reads: “In that said defendant in committing a domestic battery, intentionally strangled a family member or household member of the defendant.”

Count two reads: “In that said defendant struck the victim in the face with his hands, causing bruising and the defendant having been convicted of the offense of Domestic Battery in the Circuit Court of Madison County, Illinois, on 7/8/04."

The Wood River Police Department investigated this case.

Bail for Smith was set at $60,000.

It is important to note that this individual is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

