Man Facing Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop In Michael Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARDIN - A Camp Point man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the intersection of Illinois Route 100 and Hamburg-Michael Road in Michael. Calhoun Sergeant Zach Hardin said occupants of the vehicle provided a false name for the driver, and after multiple requests to exit the vehicle, fled from the traffic stop, traveling west on Hamburg-Michael Road. The suspect vehicle attempted to turn around in the parking lot of a local business in Michael. At that time, Sergeant Hardin conducted a "high-risk stop" of the vehicle, ordering both occupants out of the vehicle. Both occupants continued to refuse to comply with commands. Illinois Conservation Police Officer Jordan Roundcount arrived on scene to assist Sergeant Hardin. After several minutes of refusing to obey commands, two suspects were taken into custody without any use of force. Law Enforcement Officials from Greene County also arrived on scene to assist in the traffic stop and subsequent investigation. Article continues after sponsor message Narcotics, narcotic instruments, and a 'look-alike' air-pistol were located in the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, the driver, Benjamin A. Bricker, age 38, of Eureka, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses: Driving While License Revoked

Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer

Obstructing Justice

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Arrest A passenger, Jamie L. Bessell, age 48, also of Camp Point, was charged with Obstructing Identification and Allowing an Unauthorized Driver to Operate a Motor Vehicle. Bricker was transported to the Greene County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the officers from Illinois Conservation Police, Greene County Sheriff's Office, and the Carrollton Police Department for their quick response to a call for assistance. All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip