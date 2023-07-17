WOOD RIVER - 22-year-old Ethan S. Harrell is facing multiple charges after an alleged break-in of the Wood River Street Department, three motor vehicles, and a Gulf Stream trailer on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells praised the efforts of Officer Fester and Officer Wright with the South Roxana and Roxana Police Department in making a quick arrest in the case.

“Our patrol people did a great job that night responding to that call,” he said. “We got the call at about 11 that night and we were able to have him in custody within the hour. I am proud of the officers for their work.”

Harrell faces five total burglary charges. One count said he knowingly entered without authority a building for the Wood River Street Department, located at 312 Linton Street in Wood River, with the intent to commit a theft.

Another burglary count alleges that Harrell entered a 2002 Dodge Ram motor vehicle belonging to the Street Department with an attempt to commit a theft, but that no damage was caused during said entry.

The third count stated that the defendant without authority entered a 2008 Ford F-150 motor vehicle belonging to the Street Department with the intent to commit theft, but no damage was done during the entry.

An additional burglary count alleges Harrell attempted to commit a theft of a 2022 Gulf Stream in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, however, the entry resulted in no damage to the trailer.

The fifth count alleges Harrell without authority entered a 1993 Nissan 240SX located in the 1400 block of Edwardsville Road in Wood River. However, again the charge said no damage was caused during the entry.

Harrell's bond was set at $100,000.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

