WOOD RIVER - On Sunday, October 18th, 2015 at approximately 3:30 PM the Wood River Police Department received two 9-1-1 calls from a residence in the 200 block of 13th St.. The male caller indicated there was a disturbance, however he would not provide any further, Wood River Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said.

On officers arrival a male subject was seen climbing out of a window. It was quickly determined the male climbing out the window was the 9-1-1 caller and a resident of the house, Bunt said.

"Officers were allowed to check the residence for the possibility of other people involved," Bunt said. "While checking the residence the officers smelled and observed what appeared to be a methamphetamine lab. No one else was located inside the residence."

The Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team was contacted and responded for the purpose of evidence collection and cleanup.

On Tuesday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged:

Samuel W. Burney 24 years old, with:

Count-1 Aggravated Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacturing (Enhanced Class-X, 15-60 years) This charge was enhanced due to the location being within 1000 feet of Central Grade School.

Count-2 Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials (Class-2)

The Honorable Judge Napp set the bond at $150,000.00.

