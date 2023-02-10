BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police responded to a report of a disturbance call at 11:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said the response by officers to the call led to an ambulance being dispatched to the scene and ultimately the arrest of Chad L. Courtoise for the offense of Aggravated Battery.

The purported victim in this incident is expected to make a full recovery. The defendant was in the custody of the Madison County Jail at the time of this post, in lieu of bond and/or additional court proceedings.

It is important to know that the defendant charged and noted and/or associated with this post is innocent of the charge(s) filed, until such time as he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The issuance of a charge/information or a warrant is based solely upon probable cause and is not proof of guilt. The information provided is a public record aimed at keeping our community informed of this agency’s activities and the offenses being investigated within its jurisdiction.

