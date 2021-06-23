SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

EDWARDSVILLE - Granite City’s Dean Newby had a perfect pre-Father’s Day Saturday with his five children - four girls and a boy - at the Edwardsville Fishing Derby at LeClaire Park.

Dean was busy the entire time helping pull out fish and baiting hooks, but it was evident it was a labor of love. He said he thoroughly enjoys spending time with his children fishing and hunting and he is an ardent outdoorsman.

“I think it’s very important to do these types of things for children in the outdoors,” he said. “I loved getting to do this with them today.”

Dean’s wife said he is “the best dad in the world,” and he always spends time with the children engaged in various activities. Dean added that one of his favorite places to take the kids fishing is Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

