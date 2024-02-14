



CHICAGO – Love is in the air as we celebrate one of the most romantic holidays of the year – Valentine’s Day. While not everyone has a special someone to celebrate with, one man is swooning over his own ‘lady luck:’ a $1 million jackpot prize on an Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket.

“After I scratched the winning ticket, I completely panicked,” shared the winner, who has requested to stay anonymous. “I immediately felt my life change. I almost didn’t go to work!”

The $1 million winning ticket was a MONOPOLY™ 50X scratch-off ticket from the Illinois Lottery, and was purchased at Walmart at 137 W. North Ave. in Northlake, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

“I’ve been going crazy keeping this million dollar secret,” exclaimed the lucky winner. “I don’t have a special someone to share my big news with because my girlfriend and I broke up three days before I bought the winning ticket. You can say I haven’t had much luck in the love department but that’s alright, because now I really hit the jackpot!” he laughed.

Already this year, over 7.8 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $190 million in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners can visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prize.

