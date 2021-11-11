JERSEY COUNTY - A 72-year-old Belleville man - John W. Hawkins - died in a two-vehicle fatal collision at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at U.S. Route 67 at Ingham Lane in Jersey County.

Paul J. Hawkins, a 46-year-old man from St. Louis was traveling with John W. Hawkins in Unit 1, a 2008 white Lexus RX 350 and was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Tommy L. Sutton, 49, of Grafton, was operating Unit 2, a 1987 white Ford truck tractor semi-trailer in the crash.

ISP released these preliminary investigative details that the following occurred:

"Unit 2 was traveling northbound on U.S. 67 approaching Ingham Lane. Unit 1 was northbound in the same location. Unit 1 attempted to cut between Unit 2 and a vehicle in the slow lane. Unit 1 struck the passenger side rear of the trailer being pulled by Unit 2. Unit 1 then went off the roadway to the east and came to rest against a construction zone sign. Unit 2 came to a stop in the fast lane south of Ingham Lane."

Charges are pending a full investigation of the crash.

