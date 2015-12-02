One person died after a two-car crash in Greene County at Illinois Route 267 at Palmyra Road at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating the crash that involved two male drivers. Unit 1 was traveling southbound and Unit 2 was traveling northbound on IL-267. State Police District 18 officials said Unit 1 is believed to have crossed the centerline and crashed into Unit 2.

The state police said in a release that driver of Unit 1 was airlifted by Life Flight to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. and the driver of Unit 2 was transported by Greene County Ambulance to Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, IL., where he succumbed to injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit. No names in the accident have yet been released by the state police with attempts still on going to notify family of the incident.

