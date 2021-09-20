Man Dies In Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. RANDOLPH COUNTY - Summary of a two-vehicle fatal crash in Randolph County on September 18, 2021. WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash WHERE: Illinois Route 153 at Sarah Road, Randolph County WHEN: Sept. 18, 2021 at approximately 1:21 p.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2006 Green Yamaha Kodiak ATV Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Unit 2 – 2008 White Dodge Ram DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Flinten D. Thompson, 26-year-old male from Tilden, IL – Deceased Unit 2 – Adam J. Brothers, 29-year-old male from Sparta, IL PASSENGERS: Unit 2 – Scott J. Brothers, 53-year-old male from Sparta, IL PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Sarah Road. Unit 2 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 153. Unit 1 failed to stop at the stop sign at Sarah Road and Illinois Route 153 and was struck by Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip