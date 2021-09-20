RANDOLPH COUNTY - Summary of a two-vehicle fatal crash in Randolph County on September 18, 2021.

WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 153 at Sarah Road, Randolph County

WHEN: Sept. 18, 2021 at approximately 1:21 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2006 Green Yamaha Kodiak ATV

Unit 2 – 2008 White Dodge Ram

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Flinten D. Thompson, 26-year-old male from Tilden, IL – Deceased

Unit 2 – Adam J. Brothers, 29-year-old male from Sparta, IL

PASSENGERS: Unit 2 – Scott J. Brothers, 53-year-old male from Sparta, IL

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Sarah Road. Unit 2 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 153. Unit 1 failed to stop at the stop sign at Sarah Road and Illinois Route 153 and was struck by Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene.

