HARDIN - A Missouri man died from injuries suffered in an apparent suicide jump attached to the Joe Page Bridge Wednesday morning.

The man died on the Greene County side of the Joe Page Bridge and Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen said it was an older adult male from St. Louis, MO. who died and all preliminary evidence suggests it was a suicide.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 7:58 a.m. about the man at the bridge. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the situation, but once it was determined the man had died on the Greene County side, Greene County handled it.

“We approach every death as a potential homicide, but all the evidence and photographs from the scene show it was a suicide,” he said. “He did it in a place where he would be discovered. The evidence suggests he didn’t jump from the bridge, but he tied off at the top and hung himself from ground up. It was a situation where the man was determined he was going to die. He had every opportunity to prevent it.”

The Greene County Coroner Danny Powell was called to the scene once the deceased male was found.

Powell said Thursday afternoon the death will be ruled as a suicide.

McMillen said this morning it remains a mystery why the male chose the Joe Page Bridge as the place to commit suicide.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said the incident did not affect traffic on the Joe Page Bridge on Wednesday because it was investigated on the ground.

