CENTRAL COUNTY PRECINCT, MO - At 11:37 a.m. December 12, 2020, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Oak Forest Parkway Drive for a call for service for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim laying in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He was found to suffer from at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

