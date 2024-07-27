Photo By: Prairie Du Pont Fire Department

SAUGET- Prairie Du Pont and Sauget Fire Department responded to a truck that had struck a train and caught fire Saturday morning at around 2 a.m. on Illinois Route 3.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they located a male deceased and the truck and train engine were on fire.

Investigators say the railroad had its lights and gates activated when the collision occurred.

Route 3 from Monsanto Avenue to Queeny Avenue was closed after the crash but reopened just after 8 a.m.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the St Clair County Coroner's Office. No other injuries were reported

Illinois State Police is investigating the accident.

