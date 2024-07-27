SAUGET- Prairie Du Pont and Sauget Fire Department responded to a truck that had struck a train and caught fire Saturday morning at around 2 a.m. on Illinois Route 3.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they located a male deceased and the truck and train engine were on fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

Investigators say the railroad had its lights and gates activated when the collision occurred.

Route 3 from Monsanto Avenue to Queeny Avenue was closed after the crash but reopened just after 8 a.m.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the St Clair County Coroner's Office. No other injuries were reported

Illinois State Police is investigating the accident.

More like this: