GREENE COUNTY - A Jacksonville man died after a fatal crash at 3:13 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, on U.S. Highway 67 just south of Berdan Road in Greene County.

Brian Wallace, 36, died in the crash.

This is the preliminary ISP report:

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: US Highway 67 approximately ½ mile South of Berdan Road, Greene County.

WHEN: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:13 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2006 White Chrysler Sebring

DRIVER: Unit 1- Brian Wallace, 36-year-old male from Jacksonville, IL. - Deceased.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling south on US Highway 67 just south of Berdan Road in Green County. The driver of Unit 1 left the road to the left, entering the ditch and striking a culvert/driveway entrance and mailbox. Unit 1 then became airborne and overturned, coming to rest upside down in the southbound lane of US Highway 67. The driver of Unit 1 succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Greene County Coroner. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

