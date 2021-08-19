JERSEY COUNTY - A pair involved in a crash in Jersey County on Wednesday has a lot to be thankful for after surviving a terrible accident on Illinois State Highway 16 Wednesday morning.

Eric Klaas, the husband of one of the crash victims, posted on Facebook that two of those he knows those involved are "living miracles." He said: "God is good all the time!” Klaas was extremely thankful his wife is going to be OK.

Klaas said two of the individuals involved were evaluated at a local hospital and bruised and shaken but did not have a broken bone. He also said he prayed two other individuals involved would have a full recovery.

Meghan, another person involved in another vehicle, said: "I'm thankful for the Guardian Angels that were watching over all of us!"

The highway was closed for about two hours in the accident cleanup. Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen praised his deputies for their work with two accidents happening one after another on Wednesday.

Sheriff Ringhausen said he appreciates what the deputies do each day. He also praised a few people who saw him at the scene and offered assistance. One provided the sheriff a cold Pepsi and another couple arrived to help someone in the accident with a vehicle full of groceries. He said he let them through the roadblock to help, but they were also concerned about him in the heat and provided him a cold bottle of water.

“It just goes to show there are people behind us who support us at a needed time," he said. "I so much appreciated the drinks on this difficult and hot day.”

