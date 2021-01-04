ALTON - A motorist created considerable drama with police after a hit-and-run traffic crash at the entrance to the Clark Bridge in Alton on New Year's Eve Day. The vehicle involved was then located in the parking lot of a business on Alton Square Mall Drive at Homer Adams Parkway and the odyssey with police began.

"A short time after the vehicle was found in the parking lot at Alton Square Mall, officers attempted to contact the driver and the driver fled from officers in the vehicle, driving over curbing and went on to Homer Adams Parkway," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. "A brief vehicle pursuit ensued, and as the vehicle turned southbound on Washington Avenue from Homer Adams Parkway the vehicle pursuit was terminated."

Pulido continued and said the involved police vehicles turned off their sirens and stopped the pursuit.

"The driver did continue fleeing southbound on Washington Avenue and it was discovered a short time later that this driver collided with another vehicle on Washington Avenue," Pulido said. "Our officers were quick to arrive and were able to detain two occupants of the suspect vehicle. No injuries were reported, as a result of the traffic crash."

Based on the information obtained during this incident, Chief Pulido said the information will be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for potential felony charges.

