ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police released information Wednesday afternoon at a press conference at the scene of a fatal crash on Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Road. St. Louis County Police Spokesperson Tracy Panus described it as "a very tragic event."

The police pursuit was tied to an earlier assault investigation in the City of St. Louis. The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle. There was a male fatality in the vehicle that was struck and another injured and transported. A passenger was transported from the suspect's vehicle. The male driver of that vehicle was apprehended and now faces a long list of assorted charges.

St. Louis County Police said this is "a very fluid" investigation and still much to be discovered.

"The pursuit lasted about two to three minutes before the suspect's vehicle crashed into another car," Panus said.

St. Louis County Police asked motorists to stay away from the scene as the investigation occurs. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes of transportation.

