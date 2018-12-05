HARDIN – A Jerseyville man has been charged in Calhoun County following a traffic stop conducted by Calhoun Sheriff Bill Heffington.

Randall Kuehnel, 58, of Jerseyville was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 Felony, and one count of aggravated driving while license is revoked, a Class 4 Felony. These charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by Heffington on Saturday, Dec. 1 while the sheriff was on patrol in Hardin. Heffington said the stop was warranted because the dirt bike Kuehnel was piloting had its license plate too obscured by mud to read.

Once the stop was conducted and the mud was wiped from the plate, it was determined by Heffington the dirt bike was one reportedly stolen. According to the dirt bike's vehicle identification number (VIN), it was stolen from Park Hills, Missouri.

After discovering that, Heffington was also able to determine Kuehnel's driver's license was previously revoked. That charge was upgraded to a felony because it had been previously revoked for a violation of a DUI statute and has had another previous conviction for driving while revoked.

Bail was set at $10,000. Kuehnel paid 10 percent and was released from custody. He will have a court date in Calhoun on Friday, Dec. 7 in Calhoun.

The incident is under continuing investigation by the Jersey and Calhoun Sheriff's Offices as well as the Park Hills, Missouri Police Department. The dirt bike has been impounded until it can be returned to its rightful owner.

