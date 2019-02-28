Man Charged with Third DUI in Calhoun County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARDIN – A man was charged in Calhoun with his third driving under the influence of alcohol charge on Feb. 22. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Joshua L. Osterman is accused of driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer in Calhoun County while under the influence of alcohol. Charges state this is the third such violation, making this charge an aggravated charge of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 Felony. He was given a second such charge, labeled as a Class 4 Felony, for allegedly doing so while his driver's license was previously revoked for driving under the influence. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip